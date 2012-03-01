* Reporter is 10th arrest from Murdoch paper since Jan
* Arrest follows James Murdoch's resignation from UK group
* Police reject Murdoch's group put them under pressure
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 1 British detectives
investigating claims journalists bribed public officials for
information arrested another reporter from Rupert Murdoch's The
Sun on Thursday.
Virginia Wheeler, the paper's defence editor, is the 10th
member of staff from Britain's biggest-selling daily newspaper
to be arrested in the last few weeks over allegations they made
illegal payments to police and other public officials.
The arrest is another setback for News International, the
British newspaper arm of News Corp, and comes a day
after Murdoch's son James stood down as its executive chairman.
"Detectives from Operation Elveden have today arrested a
32-year-old woman by appointment on suspicion of corruption
under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1906 and aiding and
abetting misconduct in a public office and conspiracy in
relation to both offences," London police said in a statement.
News International declined comment, but a source familiar
with the situation confirmed that the woman was Wheeler. Police
said the woman had been released on bail.
The arrests at the Sun were provoked by information handed
to police by the Management and Standards Committee, a clean-up
set up by Murdoch to root out any criminality at News
International.
The MSC was created in the wake of a phone-hacking scandal
at the News of the World Sunday tabloid, which led to the
closure of the paper, and the arrest and resignation of senior
News International figures.
Murdoch launched a Sunday edition of the Sun last week to
replace the News of the World.
"CULTURE OF ILLEGAL PAYMENTS"
On Monday, the detective leading investigations into
payments to officials and phone-hacking told a public inquiry
that there appeared to be a "culture of illegal payments" at the
Sun.
If proven, this could lead to U.S. authorities taking action
against News Corp under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
resulting in possible fines of millions of dollars and criminal
charges against individuals.
Critics have long queried why an original police
investigation in 2006 led only to the conviction of one News of
the World reporter and a private detective when the evidence
indicated more people were involved.
It meant News International chiefs could claim hacking was
limited to just one "rogue reporter" until last year when, faced
with numerous legal claims for damages, the company finally
admitted the practice was widespread.
John Yates, who was forced to resign last year as Britain's
top counter-terrorism officer over his part in the scandal, was
pressed repeatedly at the public inquiry on Thursday over why he
had failed to reopen the police investigation in 2009 following
newspaper reports that hacking had involved numerous staff.
He admitted his review, which lasted less than a day, was
flawed but rejected suggestions his closeness to News
International staff had played a part.
"I absolutely know and I guarantee that none of that played
any part in my decision-making. My conscience is completely
clear on that," Yates said.
CHAMPAGNE
He was questioned about social events and meals he had
enjoyed with former News of the World deputy editor Neil Wallis,
who he said was a personal friend, as well as the paper's crime
reporter Lucy Panton.
Both have been arrested by police as part of their
inquiries. Yates was asked about an email from Panton's editor
asking her to get an exclusive line from Yates for a story as it
was "time to call in all those bottles of champagne".
"It's a turn of phrase and no, I haven't been plied with
champagne by Lucy Panton," he said.
Peter Clarke, who led the original phone-hacking inquiry,
said he did not have the resources to carry out a bigger probe
because his officers were dealing with 70 terrorism
investigations including a plot to blow up airliners in mid-air.
"Invasions of privacy are odious ... but, to put it bluntly,
they don't kill you. Terrorists do," said Clarke, who was the
former head of the anti-terrorism branch and led the
investigation into the July 2005 suicide bombings in London.
He said companies would usually bend over backwards to
assist police but News International had just obstructed them.
"In terms of the investigation it became immediately
apparent we weren't going to get any cooperation whatsoever from
News International," he said. "This was a closing of the ranks
from very early on."