By Michael Holden
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 Senior London police staff
linked to the News Corp phone hacking scandal showed poor
judgment, took bad decisions and got too close to journalists
working for Rupert Murdoch's newspapers, an independent watchdog
said on Thursday.
While the Independent Police Complaints Commission
(IPCC)rejected allegations of corruption involving two of the
top personnel at the Metropolitan Police (MPS), it was highly
critical of their and senior colleagues' media relationships.
It said despite a growing clamour over phone hacking centred
on Murdoch's News International, the British newspaper arm of
his News Corp empire, senior people at the force
appeared "to have been oblivious to the perception of conflict".
"It is clear to me that the professional boundaries became
blurred, imprudent decisions taken and poor judgment shown by
senior police personnel," IPCC Deputy Chairman Deborah Glass
said in a statement.
The IPCC comments come after investigations into John Yates,
the country's former top counter-terrorism officer, and Dick
Fedorcio, the MPS media chief, over their relationship with Neil
Wallis, a former deputy editor at the News of the World, the
Murdoch tabloid at the heart of the phone-hacking furore.
Murdoch closed the paper down last year, and several News
International executives and journalists have since been
arrested by detectives investigating these and other allegations
that public officials including police were bribed in return for
information.
Fedorcio resigned last month after the MPS decided he would
face charges of gross misconduct over the decision to hire
Wallis in a media consultancy role after he left the newspaper
in 2009. Wallis has since been arrested by detectives
investigating allegations of phone hacking.
Yates quit his job last July, a day after Britain's top
officer Paul Stephenson also stepped down, after it emerged he
had forwarded the CV of Wallis's daughter to the head of the
MPS's human resources department.
"You probably know that Neil has been a great friend (and
occasional critic) of the Met in past years and has been a close
adviser to Paul (Stephenson) on stuff/tactics," Yates, now an
adviser to the Bahrain government, said in an accompanying
email.
The IPCC concluded that there was no evidence of corruption
but ruled both men had breached internal policies.
The relationship between police and News International
executives and staff has come under the microscope with critics
saying a cosy relationship, which included special briefings and
meals at top restaurants often arranged by Fedorcio, meant phone
hacking allegations were not properly investigated.
The News of the World's royal correspondent was jailed in
2007 for illegal intercepting the voicemail of senior royal
aides, and Yates decided not to reopen the hacking probe in 2009
after less than eight hours consideration.
A new investigation, now one of the largest conducted by the
London force, was finally launched in January 2011 after News
International, faced with a number of private legal actions,
handed over more evidence to the police.
The new probe together with constant damaging revelations
from the media and parliamentary and public inquiries led to
Murdoch's son James quitting as chairman of Britain's BSkyB
broadcaster last week.