Aug 15 Long-time Fox Networks Group executive
David Haslingden is stepping down as president of the unit as
the News Corp unit restructures management at its
entertainment business.
Haslingden, who has served in the role since January 2011,
is the latest executive to move in a wider shake-up of News Corp
top entertainment executives ahead of a split of the Rupert
Murdoch-controlled company into separate entertainment and
publishing companies.
Last month, Murdoch promoted Peter Rice to chairman and
chief executive of the Fox Networks Group while veteran Fox
Sports CEO David Hill took the wider role of senior vice
president of News Corp, focusing on programming and digital
initiatives globally.
In a statement last month, the company stated Haslingden
would report to Rice.
Haslingden, who had overseen Fox's international cable
channels business, will leave at the end of 2012 to return to
his native Australia and "spend more time with his family."