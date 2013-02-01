Soon-to-be publishing company News Corp (NWSA.O) named William Lewis, one of the executives who dealt with the aftermath of the phone hacking scandal, as chief creative officer.

Also joining the executive suite will be Anoushka Healy, who was named chief strategy officer.

Lewis and Healy will report to News Corp CEO Robert Thomson.

News Corp is preparing later this year to split into a separate company that will operate such properties as the Wall Street Journal, The Times of London, and book publisher HarperCollins.

News Corp's film and television businesses, which includes 20th Century Fox film studio and the Fox network, will be part of the renamed company Fox Group.

Lewis is currently a member of News Corp's Management and Standards committee formed in July 2011 in the wake of the phone hacking scandal at its British newspaper arm, News International. He will lead product launches and acquisitions.

Healy is group managing editor of The Times and Sunday Times of London. In her new role, she will work News Corp's strategic direction.

Both executives worked with Thomson at the Financial Times before he joined News Corp in 2002 as editor of The Times of London. (Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York)