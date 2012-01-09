News Corp said on Monday it has appointed Gerson Zweifach its top corporate lawyer, bringing in the highly regarded litigator at a time when the company is dealing with the aftermath of its UK phone-hacking scandal.

Zweifach, 58, a partner with Williams & Connolly LLP, joins the media conglomerate as its group general counsel reporting to Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch.

In nearly 30 years with Williams & Connolly, Zweifach's litigation practice covered media and first amendment cases, as well as patent, antitrust and securities matters.

Zweifach joins the company at a legally sensitive time for News Corp, which has been in conflict with at least one of its legal advisory firms during the phone-hacking scandal at its UK tabloid newspaper which erupted last summer. He replaced long-time Murdoch legal advisor Lawrence Jacobs, who resigned suddenly in June.

Murdoch and his son James could still be called to one of several inquiries into the scandal by British authorities. There is also still the possibility that fallout from the scandal could spread to the U.S. operations, though this appears increasingly unlikely.

Zweifach will take the reins from interim general counsel Janet Nova on February 1.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)