May 9 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on
Wednesday posted a higher quarterly profit, aided by its cable
networks and movie studio business.
The company's fiscal third-quarter net income rose to $1
billion, or 38 cents a share, from $682 million, or 24 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue increased 2 percent to $8.4 billion.
Murdoch and his company have been embroiled in the fallout
from a phone hacking scandal at its UK newspapers that has
reverberated throughout the wider New York-based media
conglomerate.
A UK parliamentary select committee report published last
week said Murdoch was unfit to run a major international
business.