* Fiscal Q2 $0.39 vs Street view $0.34
* Revenue up 2 pct to $8.98 bln
By Yinka Adegoke
Feb 8 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday
driven by strong growth at its cable networks and movie studio
offset by declines at its publishing business.
Net income rose to $1.06 billion, or 42 cents a share, for
the fiscal second quarter, compared with $642 million, or 24
cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $8.98 billion.
Adjusted net income was 39 cents, after excluding one-time
accounting gains offset by charges including an $87 million
charge for ongoing payouts related to its UK phone hacking
scandal. Analysts on average forecast profit of 34 cents,
according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating income at its cable network unit, which includes
FX regional sports networks, jumped 20 percent to $882 million
as the fees paid by U.S. cable and satellite distributors grew
by 9 percent while international affiliate fees grew 19 percent.
Advertising revenue at the domestic cable channels grew 6
percent during the period, with growth offset by the NBA
lockout.
Profits at its filmed entertainment unit more than doubled
to $393 million on the theatrical release of the "Alvin and the
Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" movie and home entertainment
performances by "Rio" and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes".
But the company's publishing unit's profits fell by 43
percent to $218 million due to lower advertising revenue at its
Australian newspapers, integrated marketing services business
and the closure of its UK tabloid The News of the World.
"We thought the numbers were terrific across all the
divisions except publishing," said Collins Stewart analyst
Thomas Eagan."
After six months of scandal and crisis management in the
wake of the phone-hacking affair at its UK tabloid papers,
shares of News Corp have reached new heights as
investors say the so-called 'Murdoch discount' has shrunk.
That scandal which has seen the departure of key executives,
as well as resignations and arrests of some journalists, has
left News Corp reeling since last summer but investors have put
that behind them in recent months.
Earlier this month, News Corp named former Bloomberg LP
chief executive Lex Fenwick to lead its Dow Jones & Co unit,
which houses its Wall Street Journal newspaper.
Murdoch hopes that Fenwick will be able to focus his
expertise with financial markets services to fully exploit Dow
Jones' suite of financial data products.
Dow Jones' enterprise unit includes Dow Jones Newswires, DJ
FX Trade, Factiva information and Dow Jones VentureSource
database.
Dow Jones and Bloomberg LP are competitors with Thomson
Reuters.