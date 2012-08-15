* Gerson Zweifach to head compliance team reporting to board
* News Corp has initiated anti-corruption review in certain
locations
* Murdoch says review is not in response to any wrongdoing
* Comes week after Church of England sold off NWSA shares on
ethical grounds
By Yinka Adegoke
Aug 15 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has
set up a global compliance and ethics team led by its top
in-house lawyer, as it deals with the lingering fallout of a
phone-hacking scandal that rocked the company just over a year
ago.
In a memo to staff, Murdoch said Gerson Zweifach, News
Corp's general counsel, will take on the role of chief
compliance officer with responsibility for overseeing its global
compliance and ethics program. Lisa Fleischman, associate
general counsel, will be deputy chief compliance officer and
both will report of the company's board and the audit committee
regarding the content and operation of the program.
Murdoch said the company has initiated a review of
anti-corruption controls in selected locations around the world.
"The purpose of this review is to test our current internal
controls and identify ways in which we can enhance them," said
Murdoch in the memo. "Let me emphasize that the review is not
based on any suspicion of wrongdoing by any particular business
unit or its personnel."
The company's business units will be organized into five
compliance groups: LA Cable and Broadcast Group, LA Film and TV
Production Group, the Europe and Asia Group, the Australia Group
and the New York News and Information Group.
Zweifach is not a longtime Murdoch employee. He joined News
Corp in January after 29 years at White & Connolly as a
litigator focused on securities and antitrust cases.
The moves come 13 months after Murdoch's UK tabloid papers,
The Sun and the now defunct News of the World, were found to
have systematically been involved in hacking into the voice
mails of a range of celebrities, politicians and even ordinary
citizens including a murdered school girl.
The hacking scandal has rocked Murdoch's News Corp titles in
Britain, put the notoriously aggressive British press under the
spotlight with a far-reaching investigation into media ethics,
the Leveson Inquiry, and embarrassed senior politicians,
including British Prime Minister David Cameron, over cozy ties
with the Australian-born businessman.
The scandal has led to more than 60 arrests including dozens
of current and former journalists, some of whom held senior
positions at News International titles.
The $57 billion media conglomerate also announced in June it
would split into two publicly traded companies.
Last week, the Church of England sold all its shares in News
Corp, citing ethical grounds.
The Church, which has three national investing bodies, sold
the shares -- worth 1.9 million pounds ($2.97 million) -- after
its Ethical Investment Advisory Group (EIAG) was not satisfied
with the level of corporate governance reform at Murdoch's
conglomerate following a year of dialogue.