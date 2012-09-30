LONDON Oct 1 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
has hired a senior official from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and a former federal prosecutor to lead
new compliance units, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Gerson Zweifach, News Corp's general counsel and new chief
compliance officer, is set to announce five appointments on
Monday, the FT said.
They include John McCoy, the associate regional director of
the SEC's enforcement arm in Los Angeles, and Brian Michael, a
former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New
York.
News Corp had moved to a more centralised compliance
structure with five officers reporting to Zweifach and
responsible for the company's activities in different
geographical regions.
"They will study internal controls, figure out how to make
them stronger, test them and report directly to me on anything
that needs further examination," the newspaper quoted Zweifach
as saying.