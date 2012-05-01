May 1 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp again
accepted that there were "serious wrongdoings" at its now
defunct News of the World tabloid in response to a UK government
inquiry into the phone-hacking scandal.
But the company criticized what it described as the
"unjustified and highly partisan" nature of commentary by
several members of the Select Committee at a press conference
after the event on Tuesday.
"We have already confronted and have acted on the failings
documented in the Report: we have conducted internal reviews of
operations at newspapers in the United Kingdom and indeed around
the world, far beyond anything asked of us by the Metropolitan
Police," the company said in a statement.
News Corp said it recognizes the wrongdoings at the News of
the World and that it was too slow and too defensive in its
response.