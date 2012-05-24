* Cameron knew minister supported the deal before
appointment
* Takeover is key issue in Murdoch's role in Britain
* New evidence puts pressure on Cameron and Hunt
By Kate Holton and Michael Holden
LONDON, May 24 Prime Minister David Cameron gave
the job of ruling on a multi-billion dollar takeover by News
Corp to a minister he knew supported the deal, an
inquiry heard on Thursday, reigniting accusations he was in hock
to Rupert Murdoch.
Jeremy Hunt, the Culture Secretary who was handed the task
of deciding whether to support Murdoch's $12 billion bid for
BSkyB, had previously sent a memo to Cameron detailing
his view that the takeover would be good for Britain.
Critics say Cameron was far too close to figures at
Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International and
assiduously courted them in his drive to become Prime Minister.
He has since been embarrassed by a series of revelations
shedding light on the close ties, including the details of
weekend gatherings with Murdoch family members and executives at
their respective country homes.
However, the suggestion of impropriety over the BSkyB deal,
which required the government to take an independent,
quasi-judicial stance, could be even more damaging and piles
more pressure on an already embattled Hunt.
"The Prime Minister should never have given him the job,"
said Harriet Harman, deputy leader of the opposition Labour
party. "It is clear that Jeremy Hunt was not the impartial
arbiter he was required to be, and he should already have
resigned."
The takeover has become a key issue in the long-running
controversy in Britain over whether Murdoch and his newspaper
executives have undue influence over government, in part because
the tabloids can be used to make or break a political career.
Murdoch eventually had to ditch the planned takeover amid
public outcry over phone-hacking by journalists at his Sunday
tabloid, the News of the World.
LATEST CHARACTERS
The latest characters to be dragged in to the row are Adam
Smith, a fresh-faced aide to Hunt and Fred Michel, a News Corp
lobbyist, who between them exchanged hundreds of texts, phone
calls and emails as Hunt weighed whether to approve the deal.
Giving evidence to a press ethics inquiry called as a result
of the phone-hacking scandal, Smith, 30, denied that Hunt had
been a "cheerleader" for News Corp's bid.
Cameron gave Hunt oversight of the process in December 2010
after another minister who held the task was secretly recorded
by a newspaper as saying he had "declared war" on Murdoch.
In a draft memo sent to Cameron just a month earlier, Hunt
said opponents to the takeover should be ignored and that
Murdoch's son James, the former chairman of BSkyB, was angry the
matter had been referred to regulators.
"The UK has the chance to lead the way but if we block it
our media sector will suffer for years," the memo said. "We must
be very careful that any attempt to block it is done on genuine
plurality grounds and not as a result of lobbying by
competitors.
"I think it would be totally wrong to cave in to the (BBC
chief) Mark Thompson, Channel 4, Guardian (newspaper) line that
this represents a substantial change of control given that we
all know Sky is controlled by News Corp anyway."
FINER POINTS
Cameron's office said his note was consistent with public
comments he had made at the time and that the prime minister had
not tried to influence the process in any way.
"The questions that follow are rather more serious on the
face of it for Cameron than they are for Hunt," said Steve
Hewlett, a media consultant who has watched the inquiry closely.
However, he noted it would have been difficult to find any
minister who did not have an opinion on the deal at that time.
Under questioning, the 30-year-old Smith, who rose quickly
to a senior government role during his career working for
Cameron's Conservative Party, did not appear to appreciate what
a quasi-judicial role meant, an important issue for a deal that
was market sensitive.
The market cap of BSkyB, Britain's dominant pay-TV firm,
rose by more than 2 billion pounds between December 2010 and
when the bid fell apart in July 2011.
Despite being in regular contact with Michel, Smith said he
had no contacts with those who were against Murdoch's bid and
told the inquiry he did not believe this was a problem.
"Nobody ever said where did you hear this or you shouldn't
be doing that. I don't think anybody was surprised that that was
the role (I had)," he said.
Asked if he had backed the takeover, he said: "Very broadly.
I didn't, to be honest with you, particularly mind either way
whether it happened or not. In a funny sort of way I couldn't
quite see why everyone was getting quite so worked up."
Revelations last month about the extent and nature of the
contacts between News Corp and Smith sparked vociferous calls
for Hunt to resign, although he described as laughable the
accusation that he had given News Corp special treatment.
However, asked about the issue on Thursday, Cameron's
spokesman repeatedly dodged questions on whether Hunt could have
misled parliament during a statement he gave about his contacts
with News Corp.
"He is soon to appear before the Leveson inquiry and he will
provide answers to all of these questions," the spokesman said.