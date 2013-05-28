By Jennifer Saba
May 28 Rupert Murdoch tried to convince Wall
Street on Tuesday that there is still money to be made in
newspapers, reminding investors that he had defied skeptics over
the past 60 years to build one of the world's biggest media
empires.
As News Corp prepares to separate its publishing
business from its entertainment assets, Murdoch said that while
some brands face individual challenges, as a whole the
publishing portfolio is "undervalued and underdeveloped."
"I am not saying I didn't make many mistakes along the way
-even some spectacular ones," Murdoch said at a meeting in
Manhattan to sell investors on the new publishing company.
"You may be wondering why I want to do it all over again,"
the 82-year-old media mogul said. "The simple answer is: there
is opportunity everywhere."
The new publishing company, which will retain the News Corp
name, officially kicks off on June 28 with properties such as:
The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, The Times of
London, Australian pay-TV services, book publisher HarperCollins
and fledgling education unit, Amplify.
The spin-off comes as newspapers face plunging advertising
revenue and readers who increasingly prefer to get news for free
on their smartphones and tablets. Shares of newspaper companies
- once considered blue-chip investments - have tumbled over the
past decade as investors fear a permanent drain in ad sales.
Against this backdrop, the publishing company's new chief
executive, Robert Thomson, said there will be "relentless" cost
cuts in store for the business. He gave no specifics.
News Corp executives took pains to note almost half of the
publishing company's revenue comes from sources other than
advertising. One revenue source is Dow Jones, which sells news
and information to financial institutions and competes with
Thomson Reuters Corp and Bloomberg LP.
Dow Jones CEO Lex Fenwick highlighted the introduction of a
new platform, code-named DJ X. He emphasized one product, one
price and one standard contract.
"If we can take a little more of institutional spend with DJ
X - if we deliver that product with real value, there's a real
opportunity to increase our market share," he said.
Fenwick also said Dow Jones is working on a messaging
platform to compete with Bloomberg's vaunted product.
CLEAN BALANCE SHEET
Thomson, a close confident of Murdoch, ensured the new
publishing company would start out with a clean balance sheet,
no debt and $2 billion in cash to buffer operations and attract
investors. News Corp intends to pay a dividend, but the board
has yet to determine the details. It said it has authorized a
share buyback of $500 million.
Still, analysts wanted to know if Murdoch intended to go
shopping with his coffer of cash especially where newspapers
assets are concerned - including the Los Angeles Times and the
Chicago Tribune that are on the market.
Murdoch said if the "price is right" News Corp could be
interested in newspapers. But he said that cross-ownership rules
that prevent companies from owning top TV stations and
newspapers in the same market made it "pretty unlikely."
News Corp said last Friday that it would write down the
value of its Australian and U.S. publishing assets by up to $1.4
billion, potentially wiping out the company's estimated profit
for the quarter ending June 30.
Thomson said the company will have "a permanent start-up
sensibility." He added, "We will be relentless in our
cost-cutting and in our pursuit of profits."
The new News Corp also unveiled its logo - written in a
cursive script based on the handwriting of Murdoch and his
father, Keith, whose Australian newspapers were the seeds of the
media empire.
The Fox network, the movie studio and a set of lucrative
cable properties will become a separately traded company called
21st Century Fox.
"I have been given an extraordinary opportunity most people
never get in their lifetime: the chance to do it all over
again," said Murdoch.