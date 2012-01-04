LONDON Jan 4 Britain's newspaper
circulation auditor plans to review its reporting standards
after a scandal at the Wall Street Journal Europe last year
raised questions about whether the News Corp-owned
title was artificially inflating its figures.
The Audit Bureau of Circulations said on Wednesday it had
found no clear evidence that the WSJ Europe had not complied
with its standards but planned the review to ensure greater
clarity in the future.
The WSJ Europe's publisher resigned in October over what the
newspaper said were ethical issues related to its relationship
with Dutch consulting firm ELP, which was not disclosed in
articles prominently mentioning the firm.
The Guardian newspaper reported ELP had agreed to take up to
12,000 copies of the WSJ Europe per day, about 16 percent of its
total circulation, for 1 eurocent ($0.01) per copy -- ABC's
minimum requirement for international publications.
Both the Journal and ELP denied any impropriety in their
circulation deal.
ABC said in a statement on Wednesday: "The payment
arrangements underlying this contract were complex and at times
circuitous but ABC has found no clear evidence that these copies
should be regarded as not compliant."
"Given the questions raised ABC has initiated a review of
the reporting standards governing circulation arrangements of
this sort to ensure they fully reflect industry requirements and
provide the requisite clarity for all concerned."