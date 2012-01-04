* ABC finds no clear evidence WSJ Europe breached standards
* Review to ensure greater clarity in future
* WSJ Europe says does not intend to pursue similar deals
LONDON, Jan 4 Britain's newspaper
circulation auditor plans to review its standards after
questions were raised last year over circulation figures at the
News Corp-owned Wall Street Journal Europe.
The Audit Bureau of Circulations said on Wednesday it had
found no clear evidence that the WSJ Europe had breached its
standards but planned the review to ensure greater clarity in
future.
The WSJ Europe's publisher resigned in October over what the
newspaper said were ethical issues related to its relationship
with Dutch consulting firm ELP, which was not disclosed in
articles prominently mentioning the firm.
The Guardian newspaper reported ELP had agreed to take up to
12,000 copies of the WSJ Europe per day, about 16 percent of its
total circulation, for 1 euro cent ($0.008) per copy -- ABC's
minimum requirement for international publications.
Both the Journal and ELP denied any impropriety in their
circulation deal.
ABC said in a statement on Wednesday: "The payment
arrangements underlying this contract were complex and at times
circuitous, but ABC has found no clear evidence that these
copies should be regarded as not compliant."
"Given the questions raised, ABC has initiated a review of
the reporting standards governing circulation arrangements of
this sort to ensure they fully reflect industry requirements and
provide the requisite clarity for all concerned."
The Wall Street Journal Europe welcomed the ABC's finding
that its arrangement with ELP had not broken the rules but said
it did not intend to pursue similar agreements in future.
"We have already acknowledged publicly that while the copies
were properly counted under ABC rules, the program itself was
unnecessarily complex and not one we will replicate in the
future," it said in a statement.
Sponsorship deals are controversial but not unusual in the
newspaper industry.
In 2004, a rash of circulation scandals began in the United
States that many consider to be the tipping point in the
industry's rapid loss of readers and advertising revenue.
Newsday, and its Spanish language sister publication Hoy,
the Chicago Sun-Times and the Dallas Morning News were all
censured by the U.S. ABC after it came to light the newspapers
were inflating their circulation by thousands of copies.
Tribune Co, which at the time owned Newsday and
Hoy, had to set aside $90 million to compensate advertisers
angry that they were duped and charged rates based on false
information.