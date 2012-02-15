Feb 15 News Corp said on
Wednesday it has appointed former Young & Rubicam executive
Hamish McLennan to oversee its vast array of media brands across
television, newspapers and the Web.
McLennan will take the newly created position of executive
vice president, office of the chairman, and report to Chief
Executive Rupert Murdoch and President Chase Carey.
His duties include working with advertisers to develop
marketing partnerships with News Corp's brands which include
Fox, The Wall Street Journal and The Sun in the UK, among many
others.
A good part of McLennan's focus will be on News Corp's
fast-growing international markets.
"As we grow our international footprint we see a real
opportunity to bolster the value of our brand," Murdoch said in
a statement.
The Australian-born McLennan stepped down as global
chairman and chief executive of Young & Rubicam last May after
taking the post 2006.