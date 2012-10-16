* Proposals on independent chairman, pay, shares defeated
* News Corp shares have gained about 40 percent in past year
* Calm atmosphere replaces protests, outrage of last year
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 Rupert Murdoch survived yet
another attempt to oust him as chairman of his News Corp
media empire on Tuesday, the second straight year he
has defeated critics who say his family wields too much control
over the company.
Shareholders re-elected Murdoch, his two sons, Lachlan and
James, and the rest of the company's returning board members
during a 75-minute meeting in Los Angeles. They also voted
against proposals that would have separated the chairman and CEO
roles held by Murdoch and eliminated News Corp's dual class
stock structure, which gives the Murdoch family voting control
of the company.
Only 5 percent of investors voted against re-electing
Murdoch during this year's meeting. James, who was seated in the
front row, received a 17 percent against reelection vote, while
21 percent of shareholders voted against reelecting Lachlan, who
did not attend the event.
A year ago, about 16 percent of investors voted against
Murdoch. James and Lachlan fared worse, with about 35 percent of
shareholders voting against their re-election to the board. But
the Murdochs were still reelected because they control 40
percent of the voting rights.
As he did last year, Murdoch, 81, began Tuesday's annual
meeting by trying to make amends for "some wrongdoings at some
publications in the U.K.," a reference to the telephone-hacking
scandal that prompted the closing of the News of the World
tabloid.
That was about the only similarity with last year's meeting,
which came at the height of the scandal and featured about 100
protesters who attracted television cameras with signs that
read: "Murdoch isn't above the law" and "Big Media, Big Money,
Get Out." Tom Watson, a British member of parliament, also flew
in to voice complaints about the hacking scandal.
By contrast, the atmosphere at Tuesday's meeting was
extremely subdued. Only about 80 people, including reporters,
were in attendance at the Zanuck Theater on the 20th Century Fox
lot in Los Angeles. Standing at a podium emblazoned with the
News Corp logo, Murdoch looked out into a sea of velvet chairs
that were three-fourths empty. Rarely was he confronted, and
when he was, he simply smiled and answered politely.
Prior to the meeting, two investors, Christian Brothers
Investment Services and Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, put
forth a resolution to elect an independent chairman for News
Corp. California's two largest public pension funds - the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) and the
California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs) supported
the move to split the jobs.
"Having a CEO serve as chair presents a conflict of interest
and is an impediment to a strong independent board," Julie
Tanner, assistant director of socially responsible investing for
CBIS, said at the meeting. "The lack of internal controls at the
company has had real and lasting repercussions."
But that resolution was overwhelmingly rejected, with 70
percent of investors voting against the measure.
Another speaker, Laura Campos of the Nathan Cummings
Foundation, urged an end to News Corp's dual class structure, a
proposal that also was defeated. "There is no good reason for
you to hold voting power that is so wildly out of proportion
with your economic interest," she told Murdoch.
Murdoch responded that this family's interests "are the same
as all shareholders - to build a great company."
Prominent proxy firm Glass Lewis recommended before the
meeting that clients vote against six directors, including James
and Lachlan Murdoch. The firm cited concerns over having too
many members of the Murdoch family on the board and pointed to
the large amount of shareholders who voted against Murdoch's
sons last year. Calpers and Calstrs also opposed some or all
directors.
This year, however, the Murdochs won the support of proxy
advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services, which had
urged clients to vote against almost all of the board members a
year ago. ISS urged shareholders to back the slate this year.
In the past year, News Corp shares have gained about 40
percent and the company announced a plan to split into two
businesses, one for entertainment and one for publishing, a move
to boost the value of the film and television assets.
Emboldened by the share price gain, Murdoch tweeted a
message to his detractors before the meeting: "Any shareholders
with complaints should take profits and sell!" he wrote on
Twitter last week.
Asked about the Tweet at the meeting, Murdoch said: "When
you buy the stock, you know what the company is. If you don't
like it, don't buy the stock."
In addition to the Murdochs, News Corp's 14-member board
includes News Corp president and chief operating officer, Chase
Carey, and former assistant attorney general Viet Dinh, who
spearheaded internal investigations of the hacking scandal.
Investors also voted to elect new board additions: Elaine Chao,
former U.S. labor secretary, and former Colombia Prime Minister
Alvaro Uribe.