LONDON Dec 21 Glenn Mulcaire, the private investigator employed by News Corp's British newspaper arm for phone-hacking, won a court case against the group's British newspaper arm News Group on Wednesday, forcing it to resume paying his legal costs.

Mulcaire went to jail in 2007 for illegally listening to telephone voice messages, along with Clive Goodman, the former royal reporter at News Corp's News of the World tabloid. Mulcaire now faces scores of civil actions brought by hacking victims.

News Corp Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his son James told a British parliamentary committee in July they would stop paying Mulcaire's legal fees, which run at least into the hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars).

Until early this year News Corp said Goodman was a "rogue reporter" acting alone with Mulcaire's help. The company has since acknowledged that the practice of hacking went much wider at the News of the World, and shut the paper down.

A statement released on behalf of Mulcaire by his lawyer said: "As he always said, he was acting on the instruction of News Group Newspapers and he clearly needs legal representation to deal with the numerous cases."

News Group's parent company News International had no immediate comment on the ruling.