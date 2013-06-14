Chairman and CEO of News Corporation Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng arrive on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK News Corp (NWSA.O) Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch on Thursday filed for divorce from his third wife, Wendi Deng. Though they had a pre-nuptial agreement, it is unclear what that means for Murdoch, worth a reported $9.4 billion.

Following are some of the most expensive divorces and prospective divorces in history:

HAROLD HAMM

In what could be a record-breaking divorce settlement, Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm is in the middle of a contentious separation. It's unclear whether Hamm signed a prenuptial agreement with his second wife and former Continental executive Sue Ann Hamm. Without one, legal analysts told Reuters that courts could divide Harold Hamm's controlling 68 percent stake in Continental, currently worth $11.2 billion.

ALEC WILDENSTEIN

When Jocelyn Wildenstein, a New York socialite known for her cosmetic surgery, divorced art dealer Alec Wildenstein in 1999, she received a $2.5 billion settlement, plus an annual $100 million for the next 13 years, according to reports from American and British tabloids.

RUPERT MURDOCH

Murdoch divorced his second wife of 31 years, Anna, with a $1.7 billion settlement in 1999. He married Wendi shortly after.

SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister, agreed to pay his estranged wife Veronica Lario 36 million euros as part of a divorce settlement reached late last year. Lario, a former actress who was married to Berlusconi for more than 22 years, asked for a divorce from the billionaire in 2009, accusing him of having an affair with a 17-year-old girl.

BERNIE ECCLESTONE

Ecclestone, Formula One CEO, settled with ex-wife Slavica with a reported $1.2 billion in 2009, according to Forbes.

ADNAN KHASHOGGI

In 1974, Saudi businessman Adnan Khasoggi divorced his wife Soraya in a $874 million settlement, according to the Daily Telegraph.

STEVE WYNN

Wynn, CEO of casino empire Wynn Resorts, lost ownership of about half of his stock in the company in his 2010 divorce with Elaine Wynn in a $750 million agreement, according to reports at the time.

CRAIG MCCAW

McCaw, chairman of the board of Pendrell Corp. and founder of McCaw Cellular, which was sold to AT&T in 1994, divorced Wendy McCaw in a public battle that ended in a reported $460 million settlement, according to Forbes.

Sources: Reuters, Forbes, NY Post, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, Bloomberg Businessweek (Reporting By Madeline Will)