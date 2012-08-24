* Elisabeth told family Brooks had to go in hacking scandal
* Murdoch's daughter differentiates herself from brothers
* Sets out ethos for post-phone hacking News Corp
* Elisabeth heartbroken to see her father humbled
By Paul Sandle
EDINBURGH, Aug 24 Elisabeth Murdoch denied on
Friday she wanted to succeed her father as head of the News Corp
media empire, but acknowledged her role in forcing out
one of his favourite newspaper executives over a phone hacking
scandal.
Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, she said that
as a daughter it had been heartbreaking to see Rupert Murdoch
humbled by the scandal which engulfed his News of the World
newspaper, but played down her own ambitions.
"I really harbour absolutely no ambition for a top job (as
head of News Corp)," she told a question and answer session.
Elisabeth Murdoch, who runs a television production company,
cast herself as the moral face of the Murdoch children
following a speech on Thursday evening when she took aim at her
younger brother James.
Implicitly criticising his handling of the scandal at the
now defunct British newspaper, she said profit with no purpose
was a "recipe for disaster", picking up on comments made by
James who was once considered their father's heir.
Elisabeth said she had pressed for the resignation of her
father's favourite UK director, Rebekah Brooks, during family
talks on how to deal with the phone hacking affair which
convulsed the Murdoch empire last year.
Asked whether she had urged James to stand back and had said
Brooks should resign, Elisabeth said: "Yes."
"It was said within closed walls and Rebekah did resign. She
had to resign."
Brooks, who oversaw Murdoch's British newspaper arm, has
been charged with illegally intercepting voicemail messages and
will appear in court on Sept. 3.
Revelations that News of the World reporters hacked into the
voicemails of celebrities, politicians and even a child murder
victim caused uproar in Britain. News Corp had to halt a $12
billion bid to buy the rest of its British pay TV group BSkyB it
did not already own, angering investors and sowing doubts as to
whether James had what it took to run the $55 billion empire.
Rupert Murdoch, now aged 81, admitted to an inquiry into the
scandal that he was experiencing "the most humbling day of my
life".
Elisabeth, who had left the family business after being
sidelined in favour of her younger siblings James and Lachlan
more than a decade ago, said she had mixed feelings about her
father's comment. "I was pleased he said that and I know he
absolutely meant it, and if I am honest as a daughter it was
heartbreaking," she said.
Some interpreted her public attempt to differentiate herself
from her business executive brother James and to showcase her
own views on News Corp development as a covert pitch for the top
job.
"There's only one way to look at this," Murdoch biographer
Michael Wolff told Reuters. "This is part of a strategic
repositioning of Liz Murdoch within the media world, within the
business world and within the family."
Elisabeth, 44, said she had given Thursday's speech to stand
up and be counted, adding that she did not want everybody in the
company "tarred or marked with the same brush".
The failure of the company to uncover and address the
transgressions cost her brother James his job as chairman of
News Group Newspapers and then as executive chairman of News
Corp's newspaper arm, although the resignations were strung out
as the scale of the failings were laid bare.
James has resigned as chairman of BSkyB and moved to
New York.
FAMILY SOAP OPERA
Elisabeth said James had been the sibling focused on the
path to the top. "I think the consensus was that James is an
incredibly able executive and he is very much the one of us who
had chosen to be within the company," she said.
She denied that they were fighting to follow in the
footsteps of their father in a modern day soap opera equivalent
of a court battle for the throne of the Murdoch empire.
"Everyone sort of likes the idea of the soap opera; the
reality is really not that," she said. "It's more speculated
upon than I think it merits."
She said that, along with her siblings, she cared
passionately about the future of the company, but executive
succession was up to the board.
Top managers drawn from beyond the family, such as chief
operating officer Chase Carey, are viewed as the current front
runners to take over from Rupert at News Corp.
Elisabeth was going to take a position on the News Corp
board after the company bought her production company Shine last
year, but did not do so as the crisis unfolded.
She had no plans to join the board "at the moment".
"I think and hope the family will be positive contributors
even as shareholders in terms of the long-term interest of the
company and the other shareholders, but that's really as far as
I see it," she said.
Despite the nightmare of the last year, Elisabeth said the
family remained close, and she was still "wholly inspired" by
her father.
She described in the speech how Rupert had forged her values
around the family table. On Friday she said he had also offered
some less lofty but more practical career advice when she
planned to study for a Master of Business Administration at
Stanford University in the United States.
"'You don't need a fucking MBA,' he said. 'Go to Sky and
learn about digital television'".