May 2 News Corp's board of directors
came out in full support of Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday, more
than 24 hours after a British parliamentary committee had
described Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch as unfit to run a major
international business.
News Corp said in a statement the board met on Wednesday and
announced its full confidence in Murdoch's fitness and support
for his continuing to lead News Corp into the future as chairman
and CEO.
"The Board based its vote of confidence on Rupert Murdoch's
vision and leadership in building News Corporation, his ongoing
performance as Chairman and CEO, and his demonstrated resolve to
address the mistakes of the Company identified in the Select
Committee's report," the statement said.
News Corp was left reeling from a damning criticism of its
handling of the phone hacking scandal at its now-defunct UK
tabloid News of the World by the UK's Parliamentary Select
Committee of Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on
Tuesday. The report lay much of the blame at the feet of its top
executives, in particular Rupert Murdoch and his son James who
runs the European operations.
The scandal has already led to the arrest of tens of News
Corp staff in Britain and resulted in it having to pull out of
its largest ever merger transaction with British satellite
operator BSkyB last year.
In a memo sent to News Corp staff on Tuesday, Murdoch said
the company regretted its handling of the affair but the
company's internal investigation had found no evidence of
further illegal conduct at its other British papers other than a
single incident reported some months ago.