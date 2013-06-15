By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, June 14
NEW YORK, June 14 Rupert Murdoch appears to be
seeking a quiet divorce, based on the lawyer he has chosen and
the absence of incendiary allegations, people with knowledge of
the case and experience of high-profile New York divorces said.
Divorce papers filed by the media mogul on Thursday
comprised a short document saying the marriage is irretrievably
broken, according to a person with knowledge of the filing.
The document, which formally starts a divorce action under
New York's no-fault law, contains no details of wrongdoing, said
the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
That, his choice of lawyer and a series of pre- and
post-nuptial agreements all favor a strategy for ending his
14-year marriage to Wendi Deng Murdoch as quickly and quietly as
possible, the experts said.
"While she might try to get more money somehow, and he might
be willing to give it to her because he's got so much money, it
seems to me she's bound by all those agreements," said John
Vassallo, who has represented rock star Mick Jagger and movie
star Harvey Keitel in divorce proceedings.
Ira Garr, representing Rupert Murdoch, was referred to the
case through a lawyer at News Corp, the Murdoch media
empire, the person with knowledge of the divorce filing said. He
may have been hired because of a reputation for settling
divorces quietly and because he is friendly with Pamela Sloan,
the lawyer representing Wendi Deng, the person said.
Among his previous divorce clients were businessman Donald
Trump's former wife Ivana Trump and federal judge Kimba Wood.
Sloan's firm, Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan, helped represent
actress Katie Holmes in her divorce from actor Tom Cruise. She
is also known for achieving high-profile divorces with a minimum
of public fuss, according to other New York divorce lawyers.
"Pam is not somebody to call up the New York Post," Vassallo
said in reference to the Murdoch-owned tabloid known for its
gossip column and screaming headlines.
PRE-NUP, POST-NUP
While New York law almost guarantees a court will grant a
divorce, the couple could still fight about finances, who gets
their New York apartment and over their two children, Grace, 11,
and Chloe, 9, including custody and child support.
Deng has yet to make any kind of public response to her
husband's filing. Steven Rubenstein, a spokesman for Murdoch,
declined to comment on whether the split could be resolved
amicably.
Financial matters are likely to be governed by the
agreements the couple signed. "New York is very favorable toward
enforcing pre-nups," said William Zabel, an expert on such
agreements.
In the Murdochs' case, they signed a pre-nuptial agreement
in 1999, in which Sloan represented Wendi Murdoch, and they
signed two post-nuptial agreements in 2002 and 2004, the person
with knowledge of the case said.
Some divorce lawyers said that if the couple have not agreed
on a proposed settlement, there is always the prospect of a
public battle, if not one in the courtroom.
There is the possibility that "one wants something the other
doesn't want to give," said Miami lawyer Jason Marks, who has
represented celebrity clients including baseball player Alex
Rodriguez.
The two girls have stakes in the family trust that holds the
Murdochs' share of News Corp, but they do not have voting
rights, unlike Rupert Murdoch's four grown children from his
first two marriages.
The family trust owned 38.4 percent of the voting stock in
News Corp as of April 30. Rupert Murdoch owns an additional 1
percent in voting shares. A source familiar with the matter said
that Deng does not own News Corp stock on her own or have any
voting rights.
In New York, claiming irretrievable breakdown for more than
six months is an easy path to an uncontested divorce. Until the
law was changed in October 2010, the state only allowed divorce
by claiming fault against the other spouse, such as cruel and
inhuman treatment, adultery or abandonment.
If the case proceeds without a settlement, it will be
assigned at random to one of the matrimonial judges in New York
state court in Manhattan. A preliminary conference will be
scheduled several weeks after the judge is assigned.
If the case is not resolved before then, the Murdochs will
be required to appear in court with their lawyers.
Daniel Jaffe, who represented Rupert Murdoch's second wife,
Anna, when they split up after more than 30 years of marriage,
said he hoped the divorce would be done "as amicably as the last
divorce and settlement was done."
Jaffe said that despite the absence of a pre-nuptial
agreement, the whole thing was done in less than a year.
"We finished that divorce in 10 to 11 months," said Jaffe,
who is based in Beverly Hills, California. "We had no court
appearances. Everything was disclosed amicably."