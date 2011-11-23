LONDON Nov 23 James Murdoch has resigned
from the boards of the companies that publish its British
newspapers including the now-defunct News of the World tabloid
at the centre of the phone hacking sandal, regulatory filings
show.
The London Evening Standard newspaper said Murdoch would
remain as chairman of the News International division, the News
Corp unit that houses its British newspapers, and said
the news should not be interpreted as a sign that he was walking
away from that part of the business.
No one at News International could immediately be reached
for comment.
The News International unit has been damaged this year by
the revelation that people working for the popular Sunday
tabloid hacked into the phones of thousands to generate news.
Regulatory filings showed that Murdoch had resigned from the
board of News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Sun
tabloid, and Times Newspapers Limited, which publishes the Times
and Sunday Times.
The filings show that he resigned in September.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Chris Wickham)