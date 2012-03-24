LONDON, March 24 James Murdoch has severed all
ties with News Corp's British newspaper business, which
is at the centre of multiple investigations over phone and
computer hacking and bribery, according to regulatory filings.
Murdoch is under scrutiny for his role in failing to uncover
systematic illegal interception of phone calls at the News of
the World newspaper, which was shut down last July, and stepped
down as chairman of News Corp's UK publishing arm last month.
One document filed this week shows that Murdoch has resigned
from the board of Times Newspaper Holdings, which was set up to
guarantee the independence of the Times of London and the Sunday
Times when News Corp acquired the titles in 1981.
Earlier documents show that Murdoch stepped down from the
boards of holding companies News Corp Investments and News
International Publishers Ltd shortly after resigning as chairman
of News International, News Corp's UK publishing arm.
News Corp declined on Saturday to comment on the
resignations.
Murdoch was recently appointed deputy chief operating
officer of News Corp and is now based in New York, where he is
focusing on the media conglomerate's pay-TV businesses.
This year, he gave up his directorships of GlaxoSmithKline
and Sotheby's, but he remains chairman of
British satellite broadcaster BSkyB, of which he was
formerly chief executive and in which News Corp owns 39 percent.