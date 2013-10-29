NEW YORK Oct 29 The New York Post and its top
editor must face a bias lawsuit brought by a woman who said she
was fired for complaining about harassment at the newspaper and
a political cartoon that some people said likened President
Barack Obama to a chimpanzee.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Lorna Schofield said Sandra Guzman, a former associate editor,
may pursue her case against the Post and Editor-in-Chief Col
Allan, though not against the newspaper's parent, News Corp
.
Schofield said Guzman provided "evidence of a sexually
charged environment at the Post, permeating the newsroom,
meetings and holiday parties," and that her complaints were
rebuffed.
She said Guzman, who is black and Puerto Rican, offered
sufficient evidence that she faced "severe or pervasive
harassment" based on her race and national origin, and might
have kept her job but for objecting to a cartoon published on
Feb. 18, 2009, that criticized a government stimulus package.
Schofield did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit.
The cartoon showed two befuddled-looking policemen standing
over a chimpanzee that had been shot, two days after a similar
incident in Stamford, Connecticut.
One police officer in the cartoon said: "They'll have to
find someone else to write the next stimulus bill." Some people
said the animal was meant to depict Obama. News Corp Chairman
Rupert Murdoch later apologized to readers.
A spokeswoman for the Post and lawyers for the Post and
Allan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NEWSPAPER CALLED ALLEGATIONS 'TRIVIAL'
Guzman, who sued in November 2009, two months after being
fired, accused former colleagues of making frequent improper
comments, including calling her "Cha Cha #1," singing "I want to
live in America" from the musical "West Side Story" with a
Spanish accent, or calling female staff a "harem."
She also accused Allan of engaging in improper activity,
including sexualized behavior at a party, and expressing
disapproval at a meeting of a female editor's story list by
saying, "It's hard to teach old bitches new tricks."
The defendants contended that Guzman was fired because the
newspaper had closed its money-losing Tempo monthly, where she
had worked, and that no other jobs were available for her.
They said her claims of a hostile work environment were
based on "trivial" incidents and could not be supported by a
cartoon that was protected speech under the First Amendment.
OPEN QUESTIONS
In dismissing Guzman's claims against News Corp itself,
Schofield said she had not shown that the company and the Post
were one and the same for purposes of her employment.
But the judge said there was an open question as to whether
Guzman was fired because Tempo failed, and that evidence showed
she could have been moved to an open, albeit lower-paying, job.
She said Allan should remain a defendant because he had
decision-making authority, and there was sufficient evidence to
suggest that his alleged comments and behavior "ostensibly
contributed" to a hostile work environment.
Douglas Wigdor, a partner at the law firm Thompson Wigdor
representing Guzman, said: "We're very pleased with the
decision, and that Ms. Guzman will be able to hold the New York
Post and Col Allan responsible for their discriminatory actions
at trial."
The case is Guzman v News Corp et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-09323.