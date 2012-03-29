* News Corp President says allegations "unfair and baseless"
* Says backs letter by NDS calling for BBC to retract
* Australian newspaper makes new allegations
March 29 News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch
vowed to "hit back hard" against what his company president
called baseless allegations from the BBC that a subsidiary ran a
secret unit to promote piracy against pay-TV rivals.
The BBC's Panorama documentary alleged in a broadcast on
Monday that NDS, a pay-TV smartcard maker recently sold by News
Corp for $5 billion, hired a consultant to post the encryption
codes of ITV Digital, a rival of the then Sky TV, on his
website.
In a statement late on Wednesday, News Corp President Chase
Carey said the programme presented "manipulated and
mischaracterized emails to produce unfair and baseless
accusations", and he backed NDS's call for the publicly owned
British broadcaster to retract them.
Widespread piracy after the publication of the codes
contributed to the 2002 collapse of ITV Digital, which had been
set up by the parties that later formed ITV, Britain's
leading free-to-air commercial broadcaster, in 1998.
In a separate letter to Panorama, the executive chairman of
NDS, Abe Peled, asked the broadcaster to retract the allegations
immediately.
Carey said News Corp fully endorsed Peled's letter.
On Twitter, Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, who has had a
number of run-ins with the free-to-air BBC, said: "Seems every
competitor and enemy piling on with lies and libels. So bad,
easy to hit back hard, which preparing".
Separately, an Australian paper alleged that NDS had let
piracy go unchecked at U.S. satellite broadcaster DirecTV
less than a year before News Corp looked into buying the
business.
The article in the Australian Financial Review, citing
internal emails from NDS, added to questions over News Corp
practices after reports that NDS promoted piracy against its
rivals and after scandals at News Corp's British newspapers.
NDS said in a statement that it "completely rejects the
allegations made by the Australian Financial Review".
DirecTV, which depended on NDS for the security of its
scrambling system, suffered major piracy problems around the
turn of the century, losing revenue as viewers using pirated
cards watched it for free.