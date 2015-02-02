Feb 2 The United States Department of Justice
has decided not to prosecute News Corp or its sister
company Twenty-First Century Fox after completing an
investigation of scandals in Great Britain involving phone
hacking and alleged bribery of public officials.
The end of the probe, disclosed by News Corp in a regulatory
filing on Monday, comes after the U.S. government spent years
combing through thousands of e-mails from News Corp's servers.
A U.S. law enforcement official confirmed to Reuters that
the case, which included an investigation of possible violations
of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, had been closed by
the Justice Department. News Corp was notified about the
decision on Jan. 28.
The FBI was not immediately available to comment.
The investigation was related to the 2011 phone hacking and
bribery charges involving News Corp's British newspaper, the
now-defunct News of the World. Journalists from News Corp's
daily tabloid The Sun have also faced prosecution by British
authorities.
Rupert Murdoch controls both News Corp and Fox, which split
into separate businesses in 2013.
Multiple investigations and court cases continue in Britain.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington and Jennifer Saba in
New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)