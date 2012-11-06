LOS ANGELES Nov 6 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that beat analyst
expectations thanks to growth at the company's cable television
networks.
Shares jumped 2.4 percent after hours.
The media giant that owns Fox Broadcasting and The Wall
Street Journal said adjusted earnings per share reached 43 cents
for the quarter that ended in September. Analysts on average had
expected 37 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion, a 2 percent
increase from a year earlier.
Shares of the company rose in after-hours trading to $24.85,
up 2.4 percent from their close on Nasdaq of $24.28.
News Corp said it took a $67 million charge in the quarter
for costs related to ongoing investigations into a phone hacking
scandal at British tabloid News of the World, which the company
has closed.
At its cable networks, operating income rose 23 percent to
$953 million, lifted by growth at regional sports networks, the
FX cable network and Fox News Channel.