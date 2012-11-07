* COO Carney cautious about TV ad spending
* Fall entertainment launches below expectations
* Shares rise 2.4 pct after hours
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
reported quarterly profit on Tuesday that beat analyst
expectations, helped by growth at cable television networks such
as Fox News Channel and FX.
Its shares jumped 2.4 percent after hours.
The media company that owns Fox Broadcasting and The Wall
Street Journal said adjusted earnings per share reached 43 cents
for the quarter that ended in September on profit of $1.0
billion. Analysts on average had expected 37 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted earnings did not account for a $1.4 billion gain
from the July sale of a 49 percent stake in TV software
developer NDS Group to Cisco Systems. Unadjusted earnings
totaled 94 cents per share for the quarter.
At News Corp cable networks, operating income rose 23
percent to $953 million, lifted by growth at regional sports
networks, the FX cable network and Fox News Channel.
News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey gave a
cautious outlook for ad spending at the company's television
networks. He said the London Olympics on NBC grabbed a large
share of third-quarter ad spending and the fourth quarter of
2012 will be "a bit better" for the company.
"I think you've got a market that is pretty reserved and
pretty cautious," Carey told Wall Street analysts on a
conference call. "I think markets overall are OK, not great."
Carey acknowledged a slow start to the fall television
season at broadcast TV network Fox.
"Fall entertainment launches have been below our
expectations," he said, adding that the quick, four-game World
Series, the lowest rated on record, was " cl early not what we had
hoped for."
Revenue for the just-ended quarter was $8.1 billion, a 2
percent increase from a year earlier.
The television unit that includes Fox Broadcasting saw
operating income gain 17 percent to $156 million.
Operating income at the company's movie unit, which released
animated mega-hit "Ice Age: Continental Drift," rose 15 percent
from a year earlier to $400 million.
News Corp said it took a $67 million charge in the quarter
for costs related to ongoing investigations into a telephone
hacking scandal at British tabloid News of the World, which the
company has closed.
In June, News Corp said it would separate its publishing and
entertainment assets by next year in a move to satisfy
shareholders pressing the company to shed its troubled
newspapers business. Executives spoke little about the coming
split on the earnings call, promising more details by year end.
For the fiscal first quarter, the publishing business that
includes British and U.S. newspapers reported a 48 percent drop
i n operating income to $57 million due to lower advertising
revenue.
Satellite broadcaster Sky Italia suffered from higher
programming expenses and a strengthened U.S. dollar, News Corp
said. The service's operating income plunged 81 percent to $23
million.
News Corp shares rose in after-hours trading to $24.85, up
2.4 percent from their close on Nasdaq of $24.28.