(Corrects headline, first and second paragraphs to say News
Corp posted a loss in the quarter, not a profit)
Aug 8 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp posted
a quarterly loss on Wednesday after taking $2.85 billion of
restructuring and impairment charges that overshadowed growth at
its cable networks.
It posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $1.55 billion,
or 64 cents per share, compared with a profit of $683 million,
or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted quarterly profit was 32 cents, down from 35 cents a
year ago.
Revenue fell 6.7 percent to $8.4 billion during the quarter.
News Corp owns Fox Broadcasting in the United States, the FX
and Fox News cable networks, and such newspapers as The Wall
Street Journal and The Sun in the UK. It is also parent of the
Twentieth Century Fox studios.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)