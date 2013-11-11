By Jennifer Saba
Nov 11 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
reported a steeper than expected 3 percent decline in revenue in
its first quarter as a standalone company, as weakness at its
Australian newspapers took its toll.
News Corp shares fell 4 percent in after-hours trading on
disappointment over the $2.07 billion revenue figure, which
missed a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of $2.2 billion.
"The revenue was clearly weaker than expected," said Doug
Arthur, an analyst with Evercore Research.
News Corp split from its more profitable sister
entertainment business 21st Century Fox Inc in July and
now includes newspapers ranging from The Wall Street Journal,
Times of London, and The Australian, book publisher
HarperCollins, Australian pay-TV and digital real estate stakes,
and a fledgling education unit Amplify.
The separation happened as newspapers face unprecedented
challenges because advertisers are shunning the medium in favor
of splashier digital properties and readers are ditching print
subscriptions.
At News Corp, newspapers along with its marketing services
company, represents about 70 percent of company's revenue and
almost a vast majority of its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Revenue at that division fell 10 percent to $1.5 billion on
a 25 percent decline in ad revenue at its Australian newspapers
- the building blocks of Murdoch's empire. EBITDA increased 6
percent to $133 million because of cost cutting.
"The weakness of the Australian newspapers was well known,
but the sales decline of 22 percent was even worse than I had
expected," said Morningstar analyst Michael Corty.
At Dow Jones, sales to financial institutions declined
though the company is emphasizing a new product rollout called
DJX, that includes its Newswires and other services pitched to
banks, hedge funds and retail brokers. Chief Executive Robert
Thomson said on a call with analysts that DJX is in the early
stages and that it is "too early to get a read on market
penetration."
Dow Jones' DJX and news competes with Thomson Reuters
. It also publishes the Wall Street Journal,
which reported flat advertising revenue.
News Corp is dependent in newspapers. Investors are keen to
know how News Corp plans to spend the roughly $2.7 billion cash
that was bestowed to the company when it split from Fox.
Thomson said the company is considering using the cash in a
number of ways including acquisitions, buybacks, dividends and
internal investment.
"We are interested in acquisitions these are going to be
extensions not eccentric," he said.
"The two themes that permeate our thinking is digital and
global and obviously acquisitions that extend our expertise."
News Corp said that net income attributable to common
shareholders was $27 million, compared to a loss of $92 million
in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $17 million, or 3
cents a share, missing the consensus forecast of 5 cents.