CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 News Corp reported on Thursday that quarterly revenue fell 5 percent because of lower advertising sales at its newspapers.
Total revenue for the quarter ending March was $2.08 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters who were expecting $2.06 billion.
Net income fell to $48 million, or 8 cents per share, from $323 million, or 56 cents per share, in the same period last year which included a non-taxable gain on the Sky Network transaction. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico