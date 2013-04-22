* News Corp to get $139 mln in insurance proceeds
* Suit claimed board did not do its duty
By Jennifer Saba and Tom Hals
April 22 News Corp will receive $139
million worth of insurance proceeds in a rare cash settlement
that resolves a lawsuit by shareholders alleging the board
failed to investigate the company's phone hacking scandal.
The $139 million, which will be paid by the liability
insurance for the board members, is the largest cash settlement
in such a derivative case, according to one of the plaintiff's
attorneys.
In a derivative lawsuit, shareholders seek to step into the
shoes of the company and hold board members and officers
responsible for harm caused to the corporation. The cases often
settle for changes to corporate governance, and as is the case
with News Corp, any payment goes to the company, with
shareholders benefiting indirectly.
The original lawsuit, brought by plaintiffs including the
labor union-owned Amalgamated Bank and the New Orleans
Employees' Retirement System, accused the board of refusing to
investigate alleged phone hacking because the directors were
more interested in protecting the interests of the Murdoch
family.
Rupert Murdoch, who is chairman and CEO of News Corp,
controls the company. His sons, Lachlan and James, sit on the
News Corp board.
Since the breadth of the phone hacking and bribery scandal
in Great Britain came to light in 2009, scores of News Corp
employees have been arrested and one of its most popular
tabloids News of the World was shuttered.
The lawsuit also alleged that Murdoch used News Corp funds
for political donations to advance his conservative political
agenda, which the plaintiffs said showed the board lacked
independence and could run afoul of election laws.
As part of the deal, News Corp said it would adopt enhanced
corporate governance procedures - including a policy to disclose
to its shareholders political contributions made directly by the
company.
The agreement indicated the settlement is not an admission
of wrong doing by News Corp.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter," News Corp
said in a statement.
The settlement comes as News Corp prepares to separate into
two publicly traded companies later this year: One dedicated to
its publishing assets such as The Wall Street Journal and Times
of London, and the other, which will operate its entertainment
division, and includes the Fox network.
The adopted corporate governance procedures will apply to
both companies.
HOLDING BOARDS TO THE FLAME
Experts said insurers would certainly take the settlement
into consideration when pricing future policies, though one
suggested they might actually save money, having resolved a huge
overhanging legal issue.
Joseph Monteleone, a lawyer with Tressler in New York whose
practice is focused on directors and officers insurance, said he
could see some insurers actually feeling more comfortable
insuring the company's directors now, because this agreement
resolved two major areas of potential liability.
News Corp declined to comment on its directors and officers
insurance rates.
The plaintiffs first sued in March 2011 over News Corp's
$670 million acquisition of Shine Group Ltd, a company owned by
Chairman Rupert Murdoch's daughter.
Cash settlements of derivative lawsuits became more common
with last decade's lawsuits that related to the backdating of
options awarded to executives, according to Kevin LaCroix of
OakBridge Insurance Services, who runs the D&O Diary blog.
Some big settlements of recent years included a $100 million
donation to charity in 2005 by Larry Ellison of Oracle Corp
, who was alleged to have traded using nonpublic
information.
Independent research firm GovernanceMetrics International,
which grades companies' corporate governance, has given News
Corp an 'F' grade in each of the past six years.
Still, investors have driven up News Corp shares 65 percent
over the past 12 months.
News Corp closed up 1.4 percent at $31.64 on Monday.