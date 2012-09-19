By Tom Hals
DOVER, Del., Sept 19 Lawyers for News Corp
investors asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to force the media
company's board to face a lawsuit over a phone hacking scandal,
while a defense lawyer said board members should be protected
from second-guessing by shareholders.
News Corp shareholders argue that Chief Executive
Rupert Murdoch and the board of directors, including two of his
sons, should be held responsible for damage from the scandal. In
their lawsuit, the investors say the board refused to
investigate the hacking allegations because the directors sought
to protect Murdoch's interests.
Since the breadth of the phone hacking and bribery scandal
came to light in 2009, more than 50 people have been arrested,
including a British police officer and two journalists from The
Sun tabloid on Wednesday.
Facing a public backlash over the scandal, which included
allegations of hacking of the phones of crime victims by
journalists, Murdoch shuttered one of his tabloids, the News of
the World, in July 2011. The scandal also cost New Corp a deal
for full control of the BSkyB satellite business.
The investor lawsuit was filed in Delaware's Court of
Chancery, the forum for many U.S. shareholder legal disputes.
The board of News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal
as well as the Fox TV and studio business, wants an early
dismissal of the case before the defendants are required to
provide evidence to shareholders. If the case survives a motion
to dismiss, it could become a bigger headache for board members,
exposing them to depositions by the shareholders lawyers and
possibly embarrassing revelations.
A lawyer for the board, Greg Varallo, told Chancery Judge
John Noble at a hearing in Dover that the board has cooperated
with official investigations and should not have to face the
shareholder allegations.
Shareholders originally sued the board last year for
allegedly overpaying for Shine Group Ltd in 2011, a TV
production company majority owned by Murdoch's daughter
Elisabeth. News Corp bought the company for $670 million. The
lawsuit was later amended to include the claims stemming from
the hacking scandal.
In trying to show the board is beholden to the Murdoch
family, Mark Lebovitch, the co-lead plaintiffs attorney from
Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, noted that Elisabeth was
attending News Corp board meetings before the Shine deal was
announced.
"News Corp board meetings are not a place for 'bring your
daughter to work day'," Lebovitch said. "That's not normal."
The comment prompted a reply from the Varallo, the board's
attorney, who detailed Elisabeth's experience in creating Shine,
which produced the hit "The Office" television series.
Noble did not say at the end of the three-hour hearing when
he would rule.
Under the corporate law of Delaware, shareholders will have
to prove the board was too conflicted to deal with the hacking
scandal, or chose to ignore red flag warnings.
The Delaware case isn't the only pending shareholder case
over the hacking scandal. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul
Gardephe in Manhattan declined a request by the News Corp board
to stay a nearly identical lawsuit in his court in favor of the
Delaware case.
Gardephe found the case in his court included federal claims
and two additional defendants that are not included in the
Delaware lawsuit.