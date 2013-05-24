May 24 News Corp set the distribution
ratios for the spinoff of its publishing business and said the
spinoff may start buying back stock right away.
The board of the publishing business, which will retain the
News Corp name, authorized a $500 million stock repurchase
program, the company said on Friday.
New News Corp will have $2.6 billion in cash when the
spinoff is completed at the end of June..
The board of the existing News Corp has now formally
approved the split-up of the company. Current News Corp
stakeholders who own four shares of Class A or Class B common
stock will receive one share of new News Corp's Class A or Class
B common stock.
The new News Corp will be an independent publicly traded
company.
The entertainment assets, including Fox broadcasting
network, movie studio and lucrative equity stakes in pay-TV
providers, will be known as 21st Century Fox.
21st Century Fox will retain no ownership interest in News
Corp, the company said.
The publishing spinoff includes News Corp's newspapers
including The Wall Street Journal and The Times in London, a
cable network and pay-TV provider in Australia, book publisher
HarperCollins and fledgling education company Amplify.