June 19 News Corp's publishing and
entertainment arms began trading separately on a preliminary
basis on Wednesday, one of the last steps before Rupert
Murdoch's company officially splits in two on June 28.
Shares of the new News Corp, the publishing arm
that includes properties such as The Wall Street Journal, opened
at $15.28 on Nasdaq, trading on a "when-issued" basis under the
symbol "NWSAV."
The shares were up 4.5 percent at mid-morning at $15.95 and
were the second-most-active issue on Nasdaq with more than 20
million shares changing hands.
Brett Harriss, an analyst with Gabelli & Co, expects the
shares to trade in a range of $20 to $24. He called the stock
"attractive" at current levels.
The publishing company, which will retain the News Corp name
and stock symbol, includes The Times of London, Australian
pay-TV services, book publisher HarperCollins and fledgling
education unit Amplify.
The entertainment division includes the Fox News cable
channel, 20th Century Fox studio and Fox broadcasting. It will
be renamed 21st Century Fox and will trade under the symbol
"FOX" on Nasdaq.
Trading on a when-issued basis, 21st Century Fox stood at
$28.07, little changed from its opening at $28.15. Volume was
much lighter than for the new News Corp, with about 4.2 million
shares traded.
Current News Corp stakeholders receive one share in the new
publishing company for every four shares of the existing company
they hold.
The new News Corp, even with its asset mix and a cash pile
of $2.6 billion, is spinning out during perilous times for
newspapers that are facing unrelenting advertising declines.
News Corp said in May it will write down the value of its
Australian and U.S. publishing assets by up to $1.4 billion.
Murdoch will control both companies through his roughly 40
percent stake in Class B voting shares.
