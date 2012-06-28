June 28 News Corp said on Thursday its
board had approved a plan to split the company into two
entities, and that Rupert Murdoch will remain as chief executive
of its new, separate entertainment company.
The company will split the $60-billion media conglomerate
into publicly traded publishing and entertainment companies,
with Murdoch as chairman of both, and his family retaining
control. It didn't name an executive to lead the new publishing
business.
News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey will remain in
that role in the new entertainment business.
News Corp's board, overseen by the 81-year-old Murdoch, met
on Wednesday and authorized management to move ahead with the
separation, the company said.
The entertainment company will include News Corp's Fox
broadcasting and cable networks, 20th Century Fox movie studios
and pay-TV businesses in Europe and India.
The publishing company will include newspapers like the Wall
Street Journal and The Sun, book publisher Harper Collins, an
integrated marketing business as well as its fledgling digital
education division.
Analysts and investors have been skeptical about whether the
struggling publishing business would be able to prosper as a
standalone. Murdoch addressed these concerns in a memo Thursday
to his staff, which was obtained by Reuters.
"Our publishing businesses are greatly undervalued by the
skeptics. Through this transformation we will unleash their
real potential," said Murdoch.
There has been mounting pressure on News Corp to get rid of
its newspaper business after a phone-hacking scandal tainted its
British titles and forced the company to drop its proposed
acquisition of pay-TV group BSkyB.