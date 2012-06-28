* Murdoch stays as CEO of entertainment, Carey as No. 2
By Yinka Adegoke
June 28 Rupert Murdoch's decision to become
chief executive of a new, separate entertainment company split
off from News Corp but not to head the new publishing
business sparked speculation he was setting the stage for the
return of his eldest son Lachlan as an executive at the company.
News Corp said on Thursday that its board had approved a
plan for the $60 billion media conglomerate to be split into two
publicly traded companies, publishing and entertainment, with
the Murdoch family retaining control of both.
Analysts said that the separate publishing company, with
some assets in Australia, lends credence to speculation over
Lachlan Murdoch's return as an executive, given that it is
widely known that he prefers Australia to the United States.
Should the break-up of the company be completed without the
elder Murdoch or Lachlan in the chief executive role at the
newspaper operation, it would mark the first time in News Corp's
history that someone other than a Murdoch family member was in
charge of that business.
But even if Lachlan did return or if someone else took the
CEO role, Murdoch, who loves the newspaper business, has already
said he would be an "active chairman" of the publishing unit.
"With Rupert Murdoch you can have the title on your business
card, but you know who's really in charge," said Ken Doctor, a
media analyst at Outsell. "He doesn't want to run it he just
wants to tell them what to do."
In an interview on Thursday with Reuters, Murdoch, who will
serve as chairman of both companies, said he would be pleased to
have Lachlan back.
Lachlan Murdoch, who was deputy chief operating officer at
News Corp, left the company in 2005 after clashes with senior
executives. He has remained on the board but has been reluctant
to return to the company's headquarters in New York.
"He's got his hands full with his own businesses at the
moment, but as a father I hope he'll return. He spent his life
at my knees as we built this company so we shall see," Murdoch
told Reuters.
However, in an interview on News Corp's Fox Business Network
on Thursday, Murdoch moved to dismiss some of the speculation,
saying it was "highly unlikely" Lachlan would return to the
company as a publishing executive.
Another likely contender to run the new publishing company
is News Corp executive Joel Klein, a former New York City
schools chancellor.
Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch will remain CEO of the new,
faster-growing entertainment company, with long-serving
lieutenant Chase Carey remaining as chief operating officer.
But the executives jockeying for key roles at the family-
controlled businesses under Murdoch and Carey is expected to be
intense.
Company insiders are already raising questions about what
roles Murdoch's children Elisabeth and James -- both senior
entertainment executives -- will play within the new company and
what that will mean for a succession plan to the 81-year-old
patriarch.
James Murdoch, who has been embroiled in the UK phone
hacking scandal from his previous role as chairman of News
International, currently oversees the international TV business.
He is also a director of the company. His older sister Elisabeth
runs a News Corp-owned TV production company out of Los Angeles.
Last year, she declined to join the board as the phone hacking
scandal escalated.
Top Fox executives, including Peter Rice and Kevin Reilly,
will also be expected to be fit into senior hierarchy at the
entertainment business.
"I think it shows what a rich company we are to have so much
talent," Murdoch told Reuters. He said the issue of succession
will be addressed by the board. "This move does not affect
succession thinking at all."
BREAKING UP 60-YEAR OLD COMPANY
Murdoch said his mind had been made up for some time on the
decision to break up his 60-year-old company.
"It's a very big move and very big decision for me," he said
on a conference call. It's a reversal from his long-held belief
that News Corp's assets worked best as a cohesive whole.
The transaction is expected to take about 12 months to
complete. News Corp shareholders will receive one share of
common stock in both new companies for each of the same class of
News Corp shares currently held.
Asked by analysts what obstacles may impede the split's
progress, Murdoch jokingly replied, "lawyers."
Both of the new companies will maintain the current dual
class share structure that gives the Murdoch family the largest
block of voting shares.
The entertainment company will include News Corp's Fox
broadcasting and cable networks, 20th Century Fox movie studios
and pay-TV businesses in Europe and India.
Analysts expect a standalone entertainment unit to be valued
at $52 billion, or $23 per share, based on an 8 times cash flow
multiple.
The publishing company will include newspapers like The Wall
Street Journal and Britain's The Sun, book publisher
HarperCollins, an integrated marketing business as well as its
fledgling digital education division.
Publishing, including integrated marketing services,
accounts for around 7 percent of News Corp's enterprise value,
according to analysts at Barclays Capital. It estimates that
publishing represents 24 percent of revenues and around 11
percent of operating income.
Analysts estimate that an independent publishing division
would generate about $1.3 billion in EBITDA at a multiple
valuation of 6 times, or $3.25 per share.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Devoe told Reuters the company
had decided that splitting the company would give shareholders
the best return over options like selling assets or taking it
private.
Murdoch told CNBC the publishing unit would consider
changing the name of The Wall Street Journal to WSJ as the
company makes a push to make the U.S. paper more of a global
brand.
Analysts and investors have been skeptical about whether the
struggling publishing business could prosper as a standalone.
Murdoch addressed the concerns in a memo Thursday to his staff,
which was obtained by Reuters.
"Our publishing businesses are greatly undervalued by the
skeptics. Through this transformation we will unleash their real
potential," he said.
There has been mounting pressure on News Corp to get rid of
its newspaper business after a phone-hacking scandal tainted its
British papers and forced the company to drop its proposed
acquisition of pay-TV group BSkyB.
Since the collapse of the BSkyB deal, News Corp has
implemented a share buyback program totaling $10 billion. And
Murdoch insisted the company has "moved on" from any thought of
returning to the deal or making any major new investments in
Britain anytime soon.
"There were billions and billions of dollars and Britain
didn't want them and we've got good places to put them here
(United States)," Murdoch told Fox Business News. "I'm much more
bullish about America than I am about England."
Chief Financial Officer Dave Devoe said the buyback program
will not be affected by the separation. News Corp shares have
risen more than 43 percent since the program was implemented
last July.
News Corp shares closed down 1.4 percent at $21.99 on the
Nasdaq Thursday.
"This is very shareholder friendly. News Corp is a very
complex stock," said Larry Haverty, a portfolio manager at
Gabelli Multimedia Funds, which owns News Corp stock.
He said the stock will benefit from a reduction in the
so-called 'Murdoch discount," which referred to Murdoch's
reluctance to take any notice of shareholders desires.
Murdoch insisted the decision to separate the business had
nothing to do with the British scandal.
"We're not doing this any way as a reaction to anything in
Britain," Murdoch said.
In addition to the scandal, newspapers in particular, and
publishing in general, has been badly hurt by the availability
of free content on the Internet - leading to a drop in
advertising revenue and circulation sales.
Murdoch has argued that consumers will pay for digital news
particularly on devices like tablets and phones if it is not
given away for free.