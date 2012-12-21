Dec 21 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
formally applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
to separate its businesses into two independent, publicly traded
companies.
News Corp said in June that it would separate its publishing
and entertainment assets after shareholders pressed it to get
rid of its troubled newspaper business.
A phone hacking scandal hit the company's British newspapers
earlier this year, forcing it to drop its proposed purchase of
pay-TV group BSkyB.
The filing starts a process of providing details about the
two new companies and the manner in which they will be
separated, News Corp said in a statement.