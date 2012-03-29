* Sports channel has no immediate plans to challenge ESPN
* Fuel action sports channel seen in 36 million homes
* Fox operates regional sports channels in 83 million homes
By Ronald Grover and Yinka Adegoke
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 28 News Corp's
Fox Sports unit is contemplating steps to overhaul
"Fuel", but has no immediate plans for its fledgling
action-sports channel to go toe-to-toe with industry heavyweight
ESPN, according to a source with knowledge of the review.
Rumors that Fox would take Fuel well beyond its traditional
fare of skateboarding, surfing and other so-called extreme
sports and create its own mainstream channel persist among TV
executives, with Fox routinely dismissing them.
Should Fox attempt that, its first step would have been to
contact cable operators who carry Fuel. That hasn't happened, a
second source with knowledge of the situation said.
"It's hard not to notice how much money ESPN makes. That's
the draw," said Morningstar analyst Michael Corty. "The
challenge is getting the key sports rights to really make a
national 24-hour sports network successful."
Fuel, which also carries snowboarding and freestyle motor
cross, is carried by cable or satellite services in more than 36
million U.S. homes. By comparison, Walt Disney Co's ESPN
is beamed into 101.4 million homes, and ESPN 2 in 101.9 million
homes.
Fox also operates 12 regional sports networks and provides
programming to nine others, which together serve 83 million
homes, the company said in regulatory filings.
A News Corp spokesman said the company had no comment.
It offers some national programming but is focused on local
sports and has the rights to telecast 66 of 81 U.S. professional
leagues, including teams in the National Basketball Association
and professional baseball.
Bloomberg reported on March 28 that News Corp was planning to
convert Fuel to a national sports channel and was contacting
cable and satellite services to carry the new service.