Dec 3 News Corp is expected to announce
as early as this week that it will buy SportsTime Ohio, a TV
channel owned by the Cleveland Indians baseball team, for around
$230 million, sources told Reuters, marking its second
acquisition of a regional sports channel since late last month.
The deal would give News Corp's Fox Sports unit the rights
to broadcast the Major League Baseball team's games, according
to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations. That would
add to the games that its Fox Sports Ohio channel carries from
basketball's Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cincinnati Reds baseball
team and others.
The move underscores a push by media companies to target
regional sports channels as broadcast rights for many major
sporting events are already sewn up for years. Such channels
show games from local colleges and professional teams that
heavyweight ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co, or other
national channels do not carry.
Last month, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said it would buy a
49 percent stake in the YES network, a sports channel controlled
by the New York Yankees baseball team, in a deal that sources
said was valued at $3 billion. Fox is also negotiating a 25-year
extension of its existing agreement to carry Los Angeles Dodgers
baseball games, said one of the people, and could pay as much as
$6 billion for those rights.
New York-based News Corp has been stepping up its efforts to
control the rights to key sports teams in response to Time
Warner Cable Inc's deal in February 2011 to pay $3
billion to carry the Los Angeles Lakers basketball games for its
Time Warner SportsNet Channel.
Time Warner has said it is interested in the Dodgers rights
if Fox cannot extend its current agreement with the team. Time
Warner had also bid for SportsTime Ohio, the Cleveland Plain
Dealer reported earlier on its website.
The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity
because the deal has not been announced.
News Corp representatives did not return emails seeking
comment. Representatives for the Cleveland Indians and
SportsTime Ohio could not be located.
"Since we launched, people have been interested in buying
the network," SportsTime Ohio President Jim Liberatore was
quoted as telling the Plain Dealer.
Indians owner Larry Dolan is eager to complete the deal by
the end of December, one of the people with knowledge of the
transaction told Reuters, to avoid increased taxes that could be
part of ongoing negotiations between President Obama and
Congress on a debt reduction package.
Fox Sports, which operates or holds stakes in 20 regional
sports networks, provides sports programming to more than 67
million subscribers. It held the rights to Cleveland Indians
games until 2006, when Dolan formed the team's channel.
No decision has been made on whether SportsTime Ohio would
continue as a separate operation or be merged with Fox Sports
Ohio, one of the sources told Reuters.