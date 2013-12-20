Dec 20 News Corp on Friday made its
first acquisition as a stand-alone company with the $25 million
purchase of social news tool Storyful.
Founded in 2008 and based in Dublin, Ireland, Storyful
verifies and manages the rights holders of news and videos on
social media platforms such as Twitter in real time.
"Storyful has become the village square for valuable video,
using journalistic sensibility, integrity and creativity to
find, authenticate and commercialize user-generated content,"
News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement.
The move sheds a bit of light on News Corp's acquisition
strategy. Since it separated from its cable, TV and movie sister
properties, now known as 21st Century Fox, in July,
analysts have been keen to understand how News Corp plans to use
its sizable chest of cash of more than $2 billion.
News Corp said it will operate Storyful as a stand-alone
business unit that will continue to maintain partnerships with
other news organizations, including the New York Times, Reuters
and ABC News.
"We see significant value, especially on the video end, to
marry your own video with viral video that is out there," said
Raju Narisetti, senior vice president of strategy at News Corp.
Additionally, News Corp plans to extend Storyful's tool to
advertisers and marketers so they can verify the social chatter
around a brand campaign.
Storyful's management team of Chief Executive Mark Little
and Executive Editor David Clinch will continue to oversee
operations. Rahul Chopra, senior vice president of video for
News Corp, will join Storyful, taking the additional role of
chief revenue officer.