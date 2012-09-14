J.Crew names James Brett as CEO, Drexler to continue as chairman
June 5 Apparel retailer J.Crew Group Inc said on Monday that James Brett will succeed retail veteran Millard Drexler as chief executive officer.
Sept 14 News Corp will reorganize its studio operations to separate its film and television production units, said Tom Rothman, chief executive of Fox Filmed Entertainment, who will be stepping down.
The film business will now assume the name Twentieth Century Fox Film.
Twentieth Century Fox Television, which includes Fox Television Studios and Fox 21, will now be an autonomous business unit of the company and will no longer be combined with its film operations, the company said.
LONDON, June 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday's national election has narrowed to just 1 percentage point, according to a poll by Survation for ITV television on Monday.