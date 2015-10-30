LONDON Oct 30 Britain's biggest-selling
newspaper the Sun is to take down its online paywall, after the
Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid failed to win enough readers in the
latest troubled digital experiment for a traditional publisher.
The scrapping of the online subscription, introduced in
2013, marks the failure of the Sun to carve out a niche online,
unlike its fierce rival the Daily Mail, which boasts one of the
most popular websites in the world.
The decision to remove the paywall is also the first
strategic change from Rebekah Brooks since she returned to
oversee the Sun and its stablemate the Times as the chief
executive of Murdoch's British newspaper arm.
Brooks, who returned to the company in September, had spent
the previous four years clearing her name after she was accused
of being part of a criminal phone hacking campaign to dig up
news stories.
"I have every confidence that this digital evolution will
ensure that the unique space the Sun occupies in British culture
will be preserved - and enhanced," Brooks said in a note to
staff.
The website will be free to read from Nov. 30, although some
paid-for products will be retained.
The paper's implicit admission that people were not willing
to pay online for its brand of witty journalism comes as the
media industry is divided over whether paywalls or online
advertising are the remedy to the sector's struggles at a time
of declining print revenue.
"For popular journalism generally, I think it's incredibly
difficult to run a subscription model for that kind of content,"
Douglas McCabe, a media analyst at Enders Analysis, said.
"This isn't premium financial information," he added.
Newspapers that have made a success of online paywalls
include the Financial Times, the New York Times and Murdoch's
Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, which will keep the
payments, despite the change at its sister paper.
The move to scrap the paywall, the only one to be used by a
British tabloid, is designed to rejuvenate the paper.
In September it had 1.1 million unique browsers a day,
according to ABC data, far behind the Daily Mail on 13.4 million
and the Mirror Group titles on 3.9 million. Actual sales of the
Sun newspaper fell by 34 percent in Brooks' absence.
McCabe said he expected the newspaper to now develop their
social media strategy and to try to deliver as big an
international audience as possible for advertisers.
"They do have a very powerful brand, and I don't think that
brand has been destroyed in any way. It still has real resonance
in the marketplace," he said.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams)