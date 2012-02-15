* Source says illegal payments totalled six figures
* Murdoch due in London to address staff anger
By Kate Holton and Mark Hosenball
LONDON, Feb 15 An investigation into
Rupert Murdoch's top-selling British newspaper, the Sun, has
uncovered evidence that it paid tens of thousands of pounds in
retainers to public officials for tipoffs, a source with
knowledge of the probe said on Wednesday.
Much of the evidence passed to police has been provided by
Murdoch's own News Corp group, and deepens a crisis at
the Sun, where officers have arrested nine former and current
senior staff in recent weeks over illegal payments.
Murdoch has been trying to regain the high ground ever since
an outcry last summer - over revelations that his journalists
had hacked the voicemails of crime victims and their families -
forced him to close the profitable News of the World title and
abort a planned multibillion-dollar buyout of Britain's biggest
satellite broadcaster.
"This is not about sources or expenses, this is an
investigation into serious suspected criminality over a
sustained period," the source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"It involves regular cash payments totalling tens of
thousands of pounds a year for several years to public
officials, some of whom were effectively on retainers to provide
information. In totality it involves a six-figure sum."
News Corp and the police both declined to comment.
Murdoch himself is due in London on Thursday and expected at
the Sun on Friday to try to quell a backlash from staff who have
accused News Corp and police, as well as the octogenarian
himself, of conducting an unparalleled witch hunt into
journalists and their sources.
JOURNALISTS FEEL BETRAYED
Much of the anger within News International, Murdoch's
British newspaper arm grouping the Times and Sunday Times along
with the Sun, is directed at the unit set up by News Corp to
root out evidence of illegal behaviour.
The Management and Standards Committee (MSC) was set up at
the height of the earlier furore over phone hacking and was
designed to rescue the company's reputation and show that it was
cooperating with the police.
It includes the award-winning journalist Will Lewis,
previously editor of the Daily Telegraph, and reports to Joel
Klein, who in turn reports to News Corp board member Viet Dinh.
"Viet Dinh, speaking for the board, was clear from the
outset: the investigation would be thorough, independent and go
where the facts and evidence led them and let the chips fall
where they may," said another source close to the internal
investigation.
"So it should come as no surprise that Dinh, Joel Klein and
the MSC have been doing exactly what they said they would do."
The close relationship between the MSC and police, where
officers work out of the same building with the lawyers and
forensic experts of the MSC, has infuriated the newspaper
journalists who feel they have been hung out to dry.
Britain's two most senior police officers quit last year
over their handling of the phone hacking scandal and a number of
serving officers have also been detained in the investigation
into payments to officials.
"The management has done nothing to protect us from this
appalling invasion of our work," one company insider told
Reuters. "Nobody has said, 'You can't do this to journalists'. A
lot of people are angry."
The National Union of Journalists said it had been
approached by News International staff who were looking into
whether they could legally challenge the authority of the MSC.
Reuters is a competitor of Dow Jones Newswires, a
unit of News Corp.