DUBLIN Aug 8 The Irish edition of The Sun, part
of media mogul Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has dropped
photos of topless women from its infamous page 3, the
newspaper's editor said on Thursday.
The Sun, whose British edition is the country's top-selling
paper, has featured a large picture of a bare-breasted models on
page three since 1970 but Murdoch indicated earlier this year
that it may be time for a change.
This week, the Irish edition has featured celebrities on
page 3 including former Miss World Rosanna Davison and Dutch
model Sylvie van der Vaart in swimwear rather than the usual
photos.
"Page 3 is a hugely popular pillar of the Sun in the U.K.,"
editor Paul Clarkson said in a statement.
"In The Irish Sun we strive to share the qualities that make
the newspaper great in print and digital, but we also strive to
cater for our own readers' needs and reflect the cultural
differences in Ireland."
There have been perennial campaigns against Page 3, with
women's groups criticising The Sun's pictures as degrading since
they were introduced and in return regularly being vilified by
the paper as dour and bitter.
The Irish Times reported The Sun's Dublin office received a
few phone calls inquiring about the change, but only one reader
had demanded its return.