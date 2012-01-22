ISTANBUL Jan 22 News Corp {NWSA.O] is
considering bidding for Turkish group Calik Holding's media
assets ATV and Sabah, Wall Street Journal reported citing
sources familiar with the matter.
Calik and its advisors at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had been
seeking preliminary bids by Jan. 18, but have pushed the
deadline back until next week, in part to accommodate News Corp,
Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.
People familiar with the matter have pegged the value of
Sabah-ATV at somewhere between $700 million and $1 billion, and
the presence of another deep-pocketed bidder such as News Corp
could increase the odds of a deal at the high end of that range
or above, the newspaper said.
News Corp also owns The Wall Street Journal.
Calik hired Goldman Sachs this month to steer the
sale of ATV and Sabah. Private equity funds including TPG
Capital and KKR & Co, along with Time Warner
and RTL Group -- Europe's biggest commercial
broadcaster -- are among interested bidders.