March 17 Dow Jones & Co said it found no sign of
impropriety at its China operations, after the Wall Street
Journal reported that a whistleblower had accused Journal
employees of bribing Chinese officials for information.
The U.S. Department of Justice had asked Dow Jones to
investigate the matter, as part of a wider probe into the 2011
British phone hacking scandal at its parent company, Rupert
Mudoch's News Corp.
It is not clear if the DoJ is satisfied with Dow Jones'
findings or if it is still looking into the allegations
separately. A spokesperson for the DoJ could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Sunday
that an unidentified informant had told the DoJ that Journal
employees in China had given gifts to Chinese officials in
exchange for information. The accusations related to the
Journal's reporting activity in Chongqing, the power base of
disgraced Chinese official Bo Xilai, according to WSJ.com.
News Corp said it does not know the identity of the
informant, and has told the DOJ that some company officials
suspected it was an agent of the Chinese government upset about
the Journal's reporting on Chinese leadership, said the report.
"After a thorough review of our operations in China
conducted by outside lawyers and auditors, we have not found any
evidence of impropriety at Dow Jones. Nor has anyone taken issue
with our findings," Dow Jones said in a statement emailed to
Reuters on Sunday.
"We are extremely proud of our important and impactful
coverage coming out of China and regret that some unknown source
has sought to taint that work."
News Corp is under investigation by U.S. and U.K. regulators
over allegations that its now-defunct British tabloid, News of
the World, had hacked phones and bribed public officials. Legal
experts say News Corp could face scrutiny over whether it had
violated the U.S. foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
"In regards to U.K. matters, we've delivered on our
commitment to uncover wrongdoing and feel confident about the
work we've done to put us on the right path, including sweeping
changes to our global internal controls, compliance programs and
ethics requirements," News Corp said in a statement on Sunday.
Dow Jones is a financial news and information provider that
competes with Thomson Reuters Corp and
Bloomberg LP.