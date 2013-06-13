(Corrects last paragraph to say News Corp is based in New York, not Delaware)

June 13 News Corp said its Chief Financial Officer David DeVoe would retire following the company's separation into two business at the end of June.

The company said Deputy Chief Financial Officer John Nallen will become CFO of 21st Century Fox, which will hold News Corp's media and entertainment businesses.

DeVoe will retain his seat on the board and remain a senior adviser, the company said.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $31.68 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)