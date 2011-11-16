If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European benchmark indexes are expected to fall on Wednesday,
losing ground for the third consecutive session on mounting
fears the debt crises in Greece and Italy would spread to Spain
and France.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.6 pct lower,
Germany's DAX down 0.9 pct and France's CAC-40 0.6 pct lower.
Asian shares and the euro fell as signs that rising borrowing
costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even
core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the
region's debt crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan fell more than 2 percent. The euro hit a
five-week low against both the dollar and the yen as euro zone
jitters spurred risk aversion, and stood down 0.7 percent at
$1.3437. Gold fell 1 percent as some sought to cover losses in
riskier assets, while Brent crude slipped below $112.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,239.50 down 1.16%, down 4.60
DJIA FUTURES 11,917.00 down 0.73%, down 88.00
NIKKEI 8463.16 down 0.92%, down 78.77
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 472.93, down 2.22%, down 0.74
EURO/USD 1.3446 up 0.68%, up 0.0091
USD/JPY 77.00 up 0.06%, up 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,764.29, down 0.94%, down $6.71
US CRUDE $98.51 down 0.87%, down $0.86
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0035%, down 0.0430
10-YR BUND YLD 1.7970%, up 0.0320
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
The euro zone looks for some respite on Wednesday, with Italy
due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition
expected to win a confidence vote, as Europe battles to prevent
its debt woes from dragging down the world economy.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings on hold on Wednesday
but toned down its economic assessment and voiced concern about
possible fallout from Europe's debt crisis, signalling readiness
to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came under threat.
What do the International Monetary Fund, Louis Vuitton and
Unilever have in common? They are the among a clutch of Westerns
institutions to join Weibo, China's most popular microblogging
platform operated by Sina Corp, which has quickly
become the place to be to promote, lobby and win over a large,
important audience.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
Telecoms and entertainment group Vivendi said it had
yet to see an impact from the current economic gloom on its
business as it posted higher 9-months profits, driven by
fast-growing demand in Brazil and in its video games business.
Italian bank UniCredit SpA is abandoning its western
European equities sales and trading business, cutting more than
a hundred jobs and handing French brokerage Kepler Capital
Markets the right to service its clients.
Qatar Airways placed a $6.5 billion order for Airbus
jets hours after walking away and telling the European giant to
go back to basics in a day of high theatre at the Dubai Air
Show.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Belgium Ackermans en van Haaren Q3
Belgium Agfa Gevaert Q3
France Canal + Q3
France Vivendi Q3
Germany Infineon Technologies Q4
United Kingdom ICAP interim
United Kingdom London Stock Exchange Group interim
United Kingdom Reed Elsevier trading
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)
0900 - Italian CPI seen up 0.6 pct on the month in October and
up 3.4 pc yy. EU-harmonized CPI is
seen up 0.9 pct mm and up 3.8 pct yy.
0930 - The UK October claimant count is forecast to rise by
20,000 after a 17,500 rise the previous month. The ILO
unemployment rate for September is forecast at 8.2 pct vs. 8.1
pct previously.
0930 - Forecasts are for weekly average earnings to rise 2.5 pct
the three months to September vs. the previous year, while
average earnings ex-bonuses are seen rising 1.6 pct in the same
period.
1000 - Euro zone October final inflation is forecast to rise 0.3
pct mm and 3.0 pct yy. Inflation ex-food and energy is seen up
0.4 pct on the month and up 1.9 pct yy.
1030 - Bank of England presents its quarterly inflation report,
followed by a news conference by members of the Monetary Policy
Committee, including Governor Mervyn King.
1330 - U.S. Labor Dept releases October Consumer Price Index
(CPI). Economists in a Reuters survey expect CPI to be flat vs.
a 0.3 pct rise in September. Excluding volatile food and energy
items, CPI is expected to rise 0.1 pct, a repeat of the
September increase.
1330 - U.S.Labor Dept issues Real Earnings for October.
Economists in a Reuters survey expect an increase of 0.2 pct,
repeat of the September rise.
1400 - U.S.Treasury Dept issues net capital flows and foreign
treasury purchases for September. In August, net capital inflows
were $89.6 billion, and foreign net purchases of U.S. treasuries
were $60.1 billion.
1410 - Sweden Riksbank Deputy Governor Karolina Ekholm to
participate in Veckans Affarer's exports seminar with the focus
on new markets.
1415 - U.S.Federal Reserve releases industrial production and
capacity utilization data for October. Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 0.4 pct rise in production and a capacity
utilization reading of 77.6 pct. In the September report,
production rose 0.2 pct and capacity utilization was 77.4 pct.
1500 - U.S.National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo
issues November housing market index. Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a reading of 18, a repeat of the October figure.
1600 - Sweden Riksbank First Deputy Governor Svante Oberg to
take part in a customer seminar, where he will provide an
account of the economic situation.
1615 - U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey
Lacker participates in "Fed Policy and the Allocation of Credit"
panel before the CATO Institute "Monetary Reform in the Wake of
Crisis" conference.
1815 - World Bank President Robert Zoellick speaks before the
CATO Institute "Monetary Reform in the Wake of Crisis"
conference in Washington.
