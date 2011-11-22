If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW European shares are expected to rise on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis. Spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.8 pct, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to both start 0.9 pct higher. Asian shares edged down as fears about the ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook for Western economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent, putting it in negative territory for the sixth successive session. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 percent, pointing to a modest rebound on Wall Street. The euro was steady around $1.35 and the dollar held firm after jumping on Monday. Ironically, the U.S. currency has been boosted by the debt worries because it remains investors' preferred safe haven in times of market volatility. Oil steadied after the United States, Britain and Canada announced new sanctions against Iran's energy and financial sectors, ratcheting up pressure on OPEC's second largest producer to end its nuclear programme. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,195.80 up 0.45%, up 5.30 DJIA FUTURES 11,553.00 up 0.26%, up 30.00 NIKKEI 8,314.74 down 0.40%, down -33.53 MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 453.62 down 0.28%, down 1.29 EURO/USD 1.3489 up 0.05%, up 0.0006 USD/JPY 77.04 down 0.13%, down 0.10 SPOT GOLD $1681.69 up 0.19%, up $3.19 US CRUDE $97.08 up 0.17%, up $0.16 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9714% up 0.0070 10-YR BUND YLD 1.9110% up 0.0300 GLOBAL TOP STORIES The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively. Rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's said there will be no immediate downgrade of their credit ratings on the United States due to the failure of a congressional "super committee" to reach an agreement on debt reduction. KKR & Co and Japanese trading house Itochu Corp have joined forces in a roughly $7 billion bid for U.S. oil and gas group Samson Investment Co, in a rare link-up between a major private equity firm and a Japanese company.. EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS Security firms led by G4S are providing armed guards to ships sailing pirate-infested Somali waters, with one start-up kitting out a gunboat to lead World War II style convoys, as shipowners step up their response to constant attacks. Lloyds Banking Group announced a back-up plan on Monday in case its absent chief executive does not return from sick leave soon, and plugged another gap in its power vacuum by hiring a new finance director. The European Union's executive will propose new rules for bank fees after failing to persuade the industry to make its charges more transparent, a spokeswoman for the EU official in charge of regulating finance said on Monday. TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS France Zodiac Aerospace Final UK De La Rue Interim UK Intermediate Capital Group Interim UK Mitchells And Butlers Prelim. UK Enterprise Inns Plc Prelim. UK Halma Interim UK Homeserve Interim TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT) 0930 - UK public borrowing for October. Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector interventions are expected to come in at 6.8 billion pounds vs. 14.138 billion pounds In September. 1245 - ICSC/Goldman Sachs weekly U.S. chain store sales for the week to Nov. 19. In the previous week, sales rose 0.3 percent. 1330 - Norwegian central bank Governor Oystein Olsen speaks to The Norwegian United Federation of Trade Unions in Jevnaker. 1330 - U.S. preliminary (second) estimate of Q3 GDP. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.5 pct annualized rate of growth, a repeat of the advance (first) Q3 estimate. 1330 - U.S. preliminary Q3 corporate profits. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 3.5 pct, vs. a 4.3 pct rise the revised Q2 report. 1700 - ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene to give speech in Brussels on the Belgian banking sector. N/A - ECB Governing Council members Ewald Nowotny and Erkki Liikanen and Bank of Russia First Deputy Chairman Alexey Ulyukaev speak at an event in Vienna on banking integration. N/A - Greek PM Lucas Papademos meets Eurogroup's Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg. N/A - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin speaks at a conference in Paris on international capital. 1815 - U.S.Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks on "Looking Back at Three Years of Federal Reserve Actions" before the CFA Winnipeg.

